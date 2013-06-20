1 Day Workshop: The Assertive Parent (Parent Child Connection)

This one day course will focus on the deeper part of parenting. Our emotions, our kids’ emotions and effective communication and problem solving. By the end of the day, you will also have a clear understanding of healthy boundaries. This course has had a profound and positive effect on thousands of parents in Victoria.
Date: Saturday, November 2nd, 2013
10:45 am to 4:45 pm
Book available at the course for $30.00 – not mandatory
Cost: check with Gordon Head Recreation Center
Register: – 250-475-7100
Offered at Gordon Head Recreation Center
Please oh please do a second day course on sidestepping!
Hopefully you noticed I have offered a second Sidestepping. 🙂 May 4th! Are you in? If so, I’ll save your spot.
please oh please let me know if you rerun this course I really need it
Hi Joyce:
I’m running the Assertive Parent course, Wednesday nights for eight weeks starting Feb. 12th with three weeks off for spring break so ending April 23rd.
Hope you can make it.
Allison Rees