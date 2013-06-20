1 Day Workshop: The Assertive Parent (Parent Child Connection)

This one day course will focus on the deeper part of parenting. Our emotions, our kids’ emotions and effective communication and problem solving. By the end of the day, you will also have a clear understanding of healthy boundaries. This course has had a profound and positive effect on thousands of parents in Victoria.

Date: Saturday, November 2nd, 2013

10:45 am to 4:45 pm

Book available at the course for $30.00 – not mandatory

Cost: check with Gordon Head Recreation Center

Register: – 250-475-7100

Offered at Gordon Head Recreation Center