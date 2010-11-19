5-Evening Workshop: Mad About You! A Couples Course

Five Monday Evenings: to be announced

A course for couples who are committed to building a strong relationship. Couples will be coached to look at patterns buried within their relationship and to develop communication styles that open up discussions and facilitate problem solving. Topics beyond communication will include, mistaken thoughts, family systems and creating a new vision of your relationship.

Register: 250 – 595-2649

Where: #217 – 2186 Oak Bay Avenue

when: Thursday Evenings from 7:00 to 9:00

November 5th to December 10th, 2015

Couple: $265.00 per couple or $320.00 if you want to access your extended health care benefits