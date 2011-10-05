Eight Week Course: Sidestepping the Power Struggle

Discipline means to teach; you do that by using loving, effective methods. Dr. Allison Rees will focus on effective methods of discipline, setting limits and maintaining relationships through clear, healthy boundaries. Developing self-esteem in yourself and your child will also be discussed. This course provides tons of information about why your kids behave a certain way and how to be an effective parent. How do you teach your child to take responsibility? What does discipline mean to you? For parents of children aged 1 to 10.

“This course helped me to enjoy my children and take the high road with my parenting.”

“So much more than what I expected. This course really did take the guess work out of parenting.”

“I enjoyed the presentations, the wonderful leaders and especially all the men facilitating. I was hesitant to come and be the lone male.”