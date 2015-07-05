Eight Week Tuesday Night classes in Oak Bay: Cutting Through Conflict

People say this course if life changing not just in the area of parenting but all relationships.  Allison starts with a focus on effective communication and moves into deeper issues of parenting outlining boundaries and the hidden patterns in families.  Issues such as self-regulation, sibling rivalry, winning cooperation, diminishing power struggles and developing emotional IQ are just a few of the subjects that will by tackled.

Tuesday nights are smaller groups with Allison.  They allow for interaction and a chance to work with Allison on a more intimate basis.

Where:  Monterey Center, 1442 Monterey Avenue

To Register:  Call Monterey Center, 250-370-7300  Course Number: 128890

When:  Tuesday nights 7:00 to 9:00, October 13th to December 1st, 2015

Cost:  single seat:  $190.00  Couple $294.00 (plus tax)

Binder:  $35.00 ( can be shared with a partner)image007

