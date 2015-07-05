Eight Week Tuesday Night classes in Oak Bay: Cutting Through Conflict

People say this course if life changing not just in the area of parenting but all relationships. Allison starts with a focus on effective communication and moves into deeper issues of parenting outlining boundaries and the hidden patterns in families. Issues such as self-regulation, sibling rivalry, winning cooperation, diminishing power struggles and developing emotional IQ are just a few of the subjects that will by tackled.

Tuesday nights are smaller groups with Allison. They allow for interaction and a chance to work with Allison on a more intimate basis.

Where: Monterey Center, 1442 Monterey Avenue

To Register: Call Monterey Center, 250-370-7300 Course Number: 128890

When: Tuesday nights 7:00 to 9:00, October 13th to December 1st, 2015

Cost: single seat: $190.00 Couple $294.00 (plus tax)

Binder: $35.00 ( can be shared with a partner)