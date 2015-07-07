Mad Love – A Course for Couples:

Two people sharing an intimate relationship have the opportunity to grow as individuals. When this happens, a mutual dedication of showing up as an adult within the relationship can take place. Recognizing relationship patterns and the phases of relationships helps us overcome the typical fears that can arise. Learning to express emotions responsibly allows us to maintain boundaries and deepens our understanding.

Class One: Relationship Patterns, Faulty Thinking and The Four Horseman of the Apocalypse (Gottman)

Class Two: Emotions and How They Operate.

Class Three: Communication: Listening, Speaking and Taking Turns

Class Four: Learning how to express yourself safely and effectively

Class Five: How to Solve Disagreements and Family Decision Making

When: Thursday Evenings, November 5th to December 3rd. 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

Cost: $250 per couple without coverage. $320 Per Couple with Coverage. Extended Health Care Providers who pay for a registered psychologist may pay your course fee.

Where: LIFE Seminars, #217 – 2186 Oak Bay Avenue.

To Register: Call 250-595-2649