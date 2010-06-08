Videos

We are proud to announce that videos of lectures from the 8-week course, SideStepping the Power Struggle, are now available!

An example section, “Heart of Discipline” is available below, as several small sub-sections via low resolution YouTube videos.

For Purchase

I Gotta Be Me DVD

          – includes high quality videos for each of the following topics: $19.99
    1. Temperament
    2. Activity Level
    3. Distractibility
    4. Persistence
    5. Approach/Withdrawal
    6. Adaptability
    7. Emotional Intensity
    8. Regularity
    9. Threshold to Stimuli
    10. Mood

Click on the PayPal link below to order your DVD



    Other chapters coming soon

Free Low Resolution (YouTube) Videos – Heart of Discipline

[tubepress]

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail